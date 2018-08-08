Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim starrer untitled Siddharth Roy Kapur's movie shoot is all set to begin from today. Bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, the Bollywood thriller will be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai, London and Andaman.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the exciting news for Priyanka Chopra fans. Well, the shooting of Chopra’s upcoming Bollywood movie starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim starts today. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the untitled movie will be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai, London and Andaman. Bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, Juhi Chaturvedi has written the dialogues for the movie while Pritam will give the music for the upcoming thriller.

Filming begins today… Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim movie [not titled yet] will be filmed in Mumbai, Delhi, London and Andaman… Directed by Shonali Bose… Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala… Dialogue by Juhi Chaturvedi… Music by Pritam. pic.twitter.com/dNpqgDgtM4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 8, 2018

Talking about the other projects, Farhan Akhtar’s Gold starring Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Nikita Dutta and Dalip Tahil. Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s historical sports drama film is made under the banners of Excel Entertainment and is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, this year. Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya Akhtar. Akhtar’s musical drama will star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Ananya Pandey, Prakash Raj and Kubra Sait. Made under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Gully Boy will hit the theatres on February 14, next year.

On the other hand, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra will entertain her huge fan followings in the upcoming romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic. Todd Strauss-Schulson directorial will star Hollywood actors Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Liam Hemsworth and Betty Gilpin. Bankrolled by Todd Garner, Grant Scharbo and Gina Matthews, the movie will hit the theatres on February 14, this year. Made under the banners of New Line Cinema and Broken Road Productions, Isn’t It Romantic is written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, Katie Silberman and Paula Pell.

