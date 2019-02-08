With the wax statues forming the league of the celebrities, we have been dying to see one of our favourite superstar Priyanka Chopra. Well, the wait is over as you can find the actor's first wax statue at the Madame Tussaud's, an international name which is breaking all the headlines. PeeCee's wax statue will be positioned in New York's A-list Party Room. The excitement of her fans knows no bounds with this news.

After establishing her name around the globe, Priyanka Chopra finally unveiled her first wax statue which is located at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in London. A major tourist attraction spot in London, the museum displays the waxworks of famous and historic people in addition to popular film and television personalities. Chopra unveiled her statuette in New York recently. The globally admired actress and her team decided to go for her Emmy Award’s look for the statue in which she had donned Jason Wu’s red gown.

Her red ensemble look is considered as one of her best red carpet looks that stirred the storm all across. The way she went upon the stage twirling with Avenger’s star Tom Hiddleston made her fans jaw drop. PeeCee’s wax statue will be positioned in New York’s A-list Party Room. The Madame Tussaud’s official twitter handle also shared a video of the statue. The actor is seen posing with the Madame Tussaud’s artist.

Furthermore, the London museum already has a huge list of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif.

Chopra got married to her love Nick Jonas in an intimate Indian and Christian ceremonial wedding. After winning Miss India World, Chopra was cast as the female lead in Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller Humraaz (2002), in which she was to make her film debut. However, it never hit the screens. Her screen debut occurred in the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan as the love interest of the protagonist, played by Vijay.

