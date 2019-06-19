Priyanka Chopra gets new wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London, has statues in 4 continents: Priyanka Chopra Jonas now has her wax statues in across four continents. Madame Tussauds' London on Tuesday unveiled her brand new figurine in A-list party area of the museum.

Priyanka Chopra gets new wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London, has statues in 4 continents: Madame Tussauds has welcomed a brand new wax statue of Priyanka Chopra Jonas at its museum in London on Tuesday. With the wax statue, Priyanka becomes an actor to get her wax statues across in four continents — New York, Sydney, Singapore and now London. In an official statement released by the Madame Tussauds, it was said that the fans have been waiting to witness the London arrival of Priyanka’s wax statue. “Today, Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans,” the statement added.

There is no doubt that the statue looks as gorgeous as the actor herself. The clothes chosen for the statue are inspired by her appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, a golden ensemble designed by Ralph Lauren. The figurine also carries details like a replica of her wedding and engagement rings highlighting her married status. The report in the ANI had recently revealed that the actor has been working closely with the Madame Tussauds team on the four-figure project.

The actor also expressed her excitement saying she loves London as it has such an energy and spirit o it. She added that it has been so much fun working with Madame Tussauds London’s team.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently working in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The actor is all set to collaborate with American actor Mindy Kaling for her next Hollywood project. Her last films, Isn’t It Romantic and Baywatch were also hit at the Box office.

