Bollywood beauty queen Priyanka Chopra is currently in France, attending her brother in law, Joe Jonas and American actor Sophie Turner's wedding. Dressed in a desi attire and royal makeup, the actor is looking flamboyant in the pictures. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra grabs attention with her desi look for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is a stunner and leaves no chance of making her fans go weak in the knees with her stunning attires and looks. Be it her on-screen appearance or her dramatic red carpet dresses, Priyanka Chopra is a fashionista and there is no denying the fact. Currently, the actor is in France for her brother in law Joe Jonas wedding with actor Sophie Turner. Recently, some pictures from the wedding are garnering attention on the Internet.

For the wedding, Priyanka Chopra opted for a powder pink Sabyasachi saree with some elegant thread work. Further, she complimented her look by wearing a sleeveless saree of the same colour. Moreover, to accessorise her look, the actor further opted for lovely diamond studs, gold watch and a braided bun which is making her look more gorgeous.

Talking about her makeup style, the actor opted for gold and nude tones which is making her look royal in the pictures. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas looked dapper dressed in a black suit and posed adorably with his lady love Priyanka in the pictures.

Take a look at the pictures:

Moreover, the entire family also clicked a group picture which included Franklin, Nick, Kevin and Joe with their parents, Kevin Sr and Priyanka. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a busy schedule as she is gearing up for her comeback in Bollywood with her film The Sky Is Pink. The film is a biopic that features Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who is a motivational speaker and is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

