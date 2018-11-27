The wedding season is around the corner and the latest couple to tie the knot are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on 2nd December 2018. Priyanka Chopra and her hubby-to-be Nick Jonas with a few close friends were celebrating a small party in the name of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink and for pre-marriage ceremonies.

The most anticipated wedding of this season is coming with a bang. Recently, for the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrived at the Mumbai Airport. It is the official wedding season in Bollywood. As we wrap up Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding and the ceremonies following it, we’re gearing up for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Hollywood-meets-Bollywood wedding. The couple, who got engaged a couple of months ago, is all set to dive into wedding celebrations this weekend in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The international pop singer Nick Jonas will officially put a ring on Desi Girl’s finger and take her away. While we have a perfect playlist set to play in the background while Nick marries Priyanka, it seems like Nick is already grooving to her tunes.

A recent video has surfaced online showing Priyanka celebrates the wrap of The Sky Is Pink with the cast, crew, and Nick by her side. The actress is seen cutting a cake set up especially for the actress and her soon-to-be husband. While we couldn’t take our eyes off the couple, it was the background music that caught our attention. Priyanka Chopra was seen celebrating her marriage celebrations and her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink with a party with a few close friends in her house. She cuts the cake and gives it to her hubby-to-be husband Nick Jonas while she dances on her song with Salman Khan Tenu Leke Main Javanga from Salaam-e-Ishq in the video. It seems that Priyanka Chopra has been already in the Sangeet mood. Priyanka and Nick are tying the knot in Jodhpur’s Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace during the coming weekend.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More