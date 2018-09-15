After making headlines over her engagement with American singer and actor Nick Jonas, global star Priyanka Chopra proved that she knows how to rule the headlines. It has not been long since Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with the blockbuster series Quantico then Baywatch and now many others are lined up for the diva. Among her long list of debuts, there is Emmys.

After making headlines over her engagement with American singer and actor Nick Jonas, global star Priyanka Chopra proved that she knows how to rule the headlines. It has not been long since Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with the blockbuster series Quantico then Baywatch and now many others are lined up for the diva. Among her long list of debuts, there is Emmys. Priyanka first walked on Emmy’s red carpet in September 2016. The actor recently took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture from the Emmys. Interestingly, it is the Emmys weekend and most of the Hollywood celebrities are expressing their excitement via their Instagram account.

Coming back to PeeCee, the actor recently shared her look from the Emmys 2016. Donning a custom red cutout gown, Piggy Chops is looking just phenomenal. Her perfect hairstyle and accessories are adding to her entire look and it is just impossible to take our eyes off her. Before we just continue complimenting the actor, take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking gorgeous? Well, we guess her beauty is ineffable and every time she posts a new picture of the task to describe her beauty in words becomes tougher. Here are some of the other pictures of Priyanka that were the talk of the town lately.

