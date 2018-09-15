After making headlines over her engagement with American singer and actor Nick Jonas, global star Priyanka Chopra proved that she knows how to rule the headlines. It has not been long since Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with the blockbuster series Quantico then Baywatch and now many others are lined up for the diva. Among her long list of debuts, there is Emmys. Priyanka first walked on Emmy’s red carpet in September 2016. The actor recently took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture from the Emmys. Interestingly, it is the Emmys weekend and most of the Hollywood celebrities are expressing their excitement via their Instagram account.

Coming back to PeeCee, the actor recently shared her look from the Emmys 2016. Donning a custom red cutout gown, Piggy Chops is looking just phenomenal. Her perfect hairstyle and accessories are adding to her entire look and it is just impossible to take our eyes off her. Before we just continue complimenting the actor, take a look at the picture: 

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi exudes oomph in her latest Instagram photo

Isn’t she looking gorgeous? Well, we guess her beauty is ineffable and every time she posts a new picture of the task to describe her beauty in words becomes tougher. Here are some of the other pictures of Priyanka that were the talk of the town lately. 

View this post on Instagram

Oh, hello…

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

As I travel back from Cox’s Bazar to Los Angeles.. the only thing on my mind is how much privilege I have been blessed with. I thank each person who has contributed to making my life so blessed. I’m Grateful for all That I have and will always be on a quest to make life at least a little easier for as many as I can.I thank God for having the ability to do so. I’m so moved by this @Unicef field trip to the #rohingyarefugeecamp in Bangladesh. To witness the incredible strength it takes just to survive. The fight for survival is so primal.. and I’m humbled to have witnessed it. Pls go to Unicef.org to see what you can do for the children of the world. Thank you for sharing this journey with me.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 