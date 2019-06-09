Priyanka Chopra hot item songs, dance song, dance performance and hot scenes: Bollywood desi girl and global star Priyanka Chopra is not only known for her amazing acting skills but also her phenomenal dance skills. Her dance and hot item songs can set the screens on fire!

Priyanka Chopra is also the winner of Miss World 2000 pageant and has also received numerous awards for her talent and skill. In the year 2016, the actor was also honoured with Padma Shri by the government of India for her excellence. Some of her hit films include Aitraaz, Fashion, Krrish, Mary Kom, Barfi! and Bajiroa Mastani.

Priyanka Chopra hot song

Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra is best known for her phenomenal acting skills and misses no chance of creating a buzz. Rather it is her fashion brigade or passion towards acting, the actor makes sure to fulfil the expectation of her fans. Apart from acting, the hottie is also best known for her dance and sizzles the stage every time she appears on the big screen. Here are some hit hot songs of Priyanka Chopra:

Ram Chahe Leela song

Ram Chahe Leela song from the romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela of 2013 is among the top rated songs of Priyanka Chopra, which has garnered 82 million views on YouTube. The song is a visual treat where Priyanka Chopra is setting the stage on fire with her sensuous moves.

Desi Girl song

Desi Girl song from rom-com film Dostana is currently topping the charts with 33 million views on YouTube. The song features John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan with Priyanka Chopra. In the song, Priyanka Chopra is looking alluring dressed in a grey shimmery saree.

Say Na Say Na

Say Na Say Na song from rom-com film Bluffmaster is among the all-time favourite songs which have garnered 7 million views on YouTube. The song features Priyanka Chopra in a hot white saree shaking a leg with Abhishek Bachchan.

Priyanka Chopra hot dance song

Before crossing over into Hollywood, Priyanka was among the most bankrolling actors in the B-town. Except for giving some superhits at the box office, there are a number of hit dance songs that are registered to her. Some of such songs include Asalaam-e-Ishqum, Exotic and Babli Badmaash from Shootout At Wadala among others. In every single song, Priyanka Chopra brought this sassy yet classy side before her fans making them go gaga over her latkas and jhatkas. No doubt, she is among the few Bollywood actors who nail it hard with their moves and sensuous expression. Those who don’t believe, give a quick shot to these videos and be your own judge.

Finally, Priyanka has found her niche in the Hollywood too but one just could not ignore the hard-work she had put in her craft throughout the journey. Now, she is too busy with her work and all but hopes are still high to watch her dancing to the Bollywood beats with the ‘No one is watching’ spirit.

Priyanka Chopra item number

Although we don’t get much opportunity to get the glimpse of her item songs in Bollywood due to her Hollywood professional commitments, there are ample of item songs from her previous movies which are unmissable on the Internet. So, here is a list of item song dance moves which continue to impress all her fans.

Priyanka Chopra hot scenes

Talking about the best and most sizzling scenes in Bollywood, the actor has given a fantastic performance in the film Aitraaz, where she is seen seducing actor Akshay Kumar. Here is the video clip:

On the other hand, the actor’s lip-locking scene in the film Barsaat with Bobby Deol also turns on the heat. The super romantic scene has Priyanka kissing the actor while rain is pouring down from the sky. Here’s the video clip:

On the Hollywood front, the actress was seen in the American television series Quantico, where she plays Alex. There is a scene where Priyanka is seen kissing the actor under the shower. Here’s the video clip:

Priyanka Chopra hot dance performance

Below are some of her memorable live dance performances of all time.

1. Priyanka Chopra performing live on her chart-busting numbers at IFFA Awards 2016 at Madrid enthralled the audience with her sizzling performance. Check out how she transformed from modern western attire to the Indian one during her performance.

2. Here is Priyanka Chopra giving a befitting and memorable tribute to Madhuri Dixit on completion of her 25 years in Bollywood. She performed on Madhuri’s iconic and evergreen numbers at 56th Filmfare Awards in 2010.

3. IFFA Awards 2014: The moment when Priyanka Chopra brought John Travolta on stage to shake a leg on chartbuster song– Tune Maari Entriyaan Re in a shimmering gown.

4. Priyanka Chopra dazzled the stage of Miss India 2013 with performance on her signature dance number in a saree, Desi Girl

