Priyanka Chopra puts sultry in summer with backless saree and it's getting hot, see photos: Priyanka Chopra has brought her Desi Girl vibe back with a backless saree in a photo shoot that she did for InStyle. The photos, which are recently shared by the actor on her Instagram handle, are doing the rounds for all the good reasons.

Priyanka Chopra puts sultry in summer with backless saree and it’s getting hot, see photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has indeed given the Bollywood actors some major Hollywood goals. The actor and producer crossed over miles to make it big with her hard work and perseverance. She is an epitome of sheer brilliance and remarkable talent. Recently, the Isn’t It Romantic actor featured on the cover of InStyle magazine and just nailed it with her eccentric yet gorgeous look. While browsing her official Instagram handle, we came to witness these two pictures of the actor, highlighting her beauty and exuberance.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been an inspiration for so many fashion buffs and we all agree that her fashion choices have always done the talking for the actor. Before talking at length about Priyanka’s new extraordinary avatar, take a look at the pictures:

Who would have thought that one can look this raffish in a saree or for that matter in an indo-western lehenga choli? Well, you don’t have to put extra pressure on your grey cells as Priyanka is a live example for that. Those who love experimenting with usual styles, these new photos of the Baywatch actor will inspire you to be more creative while fusing the western fashions with the East.

Talking about the photos, we all agree that Priyanka’s elegance, femininity, and power is standing out in the pictures. After impressing with her Met Gala look for 2019, Priyanka is continuing to amaze us all with her style book and attitude.

We have to agree to the fact that her beauty is booming ever since she got married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas. At Cannes too, the couple turned heads with their fashion statement, looking all pumped up and too exceptional together. Here’s a look;

On the work front, Priyanka is kicking too. She recently featured opposite to Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch and is currently shooting for the Sky Is Pink opposite,

Farhan Akhtar.

