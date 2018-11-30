Soon-to be-bride Priyanka Chopra has been featured on the cover of US Vogue magazine. The Vogue has shared several photographs on its Instagram handle. In the photos, Nick Jonas' fiancee looks extremely beautiful in a red off-shoulder outfit. Check out her more phtographs.

Priyanka Chopra who is all set to tie the knot at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur has become the cover girl of the US Vogue magazine for the January issue. The official handle of Vogue has shared several pictures. In the photographs, the actor looks drop-dead gorgeous in her red off shoulder outfit. In another picture, she dons a golden gown by Oscar de la Renta and Tom Ford shoes. Photographed by Anniel Leibovitz and styled by Tonne Good, the Quantico actor has casted a spell with her flawless features and attitude. The actor has preferred to keep her hair open in both photoshoots. Bonus points are for dewy makeup and minimal accessories.

These photographs have taken the Internet by storm. Soon after the post on social media the comments section was flooded with the compliments.

Priyanka Chopra is the cover star of Vogue US, January 2019 issue. 🙌🏻😍 @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/fTSb1hK48N — PRIYANKA DAILY (@PriyankaDailyFC) November 29, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur on December 3 and 4, 2018. Like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to have opted for no photo policy and therefor guests are not allowed to click photographs. The couple will host two grand receptions, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi.

Recently, then couple hosted a pre-wedding dinner bash for their close friends and family members. Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra were seen in attendance.

