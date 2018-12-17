Priyanka Chopra's fashion sense has always been applauding. She has hardly missed any chance in nailing her fashion board. This time too, at JFK International Airport, New York, she walks in attitude in red pantsuit.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Priyanka Chopra has hardly failed to impress the fashion with her sartorial choices of outfits. Whenever she steps out, be it in her ethnic or modern outfit, she has always put her best foot forward. Piggy Chops this time has left her fans awestruck with her another stunning boss lady appearance in red-coloured pantsuit. She matched her well tailored red pant suit with white shirt and has taken her fashion sense at a level higher.

She preferred to keep her sleek straight hair open with dewy make-up and minimal accessories. To match her outfit, she chose to wear white stilettos. Undoubtedly, the paint suit looks no less than fancy outfit. As per the reports, the cost of the outfit is £105 which is approximately Rs 9,500 including the cost of heels and oversized glares.

Priyanka Chopra recently tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2. The wedding was a private ceremony. The couple has already hosted a high profile reception in Delhi. The second reception is all set to take place in Mumbai for the industry people.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to Bollywood in Shonali Bose directorial Sky is pInk along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More