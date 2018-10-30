Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's debonair fashionable outfits have always been a trendsetter. Once again some more photographs are surfacing on the Internet where she walks in a multi-coloured pant-suit outfit in the New York streets. Several photos are surfacing on social media where she flaunts her flawless fashion choices. This is not the first time that she has donned this quirky outfits. Multiple times she has left the fashion police impressed with her choice of outfits. Be it her ruffled tops or fared shimmery gowns, she has always upped her fashion game.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Nick Jonas' fiance walks in style in New York streets, see pics

Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Priyanka Chopra’s class-apart fashion choices have always been praiseworthy. Be it traditional outfits or western wear, stunning Priyanka Chopra never fails give fashion goals. On Monday, her bridal shower photographs took social media by storm. The white flared off shoulder gown turned our heads. Now, once again several photographs are surfacing on the Internet in which she has upped her fashion statement with her debonair style sense. She wore a multicoloured mod blazer with a matching flair pants and flaunts her quirky well-tailored outfit.

The minimal accessories and hair tied in a bun added more finnesse in her appearance. Michael Kors’ sunglasses an black stilletos rounded her look out. She looks beautiful as ever in her outfit. Priyanka Chopra’s flawless outfits have always been a trendsetter in the tinsel town. Thus this time too it was no different.

She has always set her fashion statement at a higher level. In various photographs of Priyanka Chopra had turned out to be style icon with her choices of attires. Check out her more photographs

The two have exchanged their rings in an engagement. The ceremony was a private affair which was attended by the close friends and family members. The duo looks extremely happy together as they posed for the cameras.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set tie the knot in December in Jodhpur. As per reports the duo are taking care of wedding meticulously. They personally chose the destination wedding.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy in shooting Sky is Pink. Apart from this, there are several other Hollywood projects lined up. While Nick Jonas is busy in promoting her music album Right Now with Ralph Schulz.

