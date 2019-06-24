Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Priyanka Chopra is one of the actors in Bollywood who has hardly failed to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Every time her appearance has gained attention and garnered praises. This time wearing an all-white outfit and an oversized Victoria Beckham's satin pyjama shirt with straight leg trouser, she looks beautiful as ever as she walked in the Paris streets. She was spotted accompanying husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra who is unfailingly impressing everyone with her designer’s attires continue to rule the fashion world. In her latest outing in Paris also, she walks out in style with attitude and left everyone awestruck with her appearance. She can be seen dressed in an all-white outfit and an oversized Victoria Beckham’s satin pyjama shirt and straight leg trouser. She teamed up her outfit with Far’s Virgo slides in gold, Illesteva’s chic sunglasses and a white bucket bag.

She has been clicked along with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas. Nick Jonas also look handsome in coffee brown shirt with powder pink pants. He teamed up his whole appearance with sunglasses and a powder pink jacket. Both of them look beautiful together as they walked hand-in-hand. The VB is an oversized satin pyjama shirt with a price tag of $985 (Rs 68,500 approx) and the trouser cost $981 (Rs 68,200 approx).

Priyanka Chopra recently tied her knot with American pop singer Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhawan in Udaipur.

the wedding was a private affair. No Bollywood celebrity was invited at the grand wedding. Post-wedding the couple hosted two receptions where celebrities from Bollywood graced the glittery night.

Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with American actress Mindy Kaling for her upcoming Hollywood flick. The duo will be featured in a wedding comedy.

On the professional front, PeeCee has wrapped up shooting Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. Based on the life of late Aisha Chaudhary, who was a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in the pivotal roles.

