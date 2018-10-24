Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra's sartorial choice of outfits continue to be a trendsetter in the fashion industry. With every outing, she has stunned her fans in her fashionable outfits. This time, she was spotted on the New York streets and made sure to make a stylish appearance in front of shutterbugs. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet where she looks gorgeous as ever.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Priyanka Chopra who is all set to exchange her wedding vows with American pop singer Nick Jonas has become the favourite celebrity of paparazzi. The media persons hardly miss an opportunity to capture every moment. Even the fans can’t get enough of her glamorous and quirky photographs.

This time too, the paparazzi caught her glimpse on the New York streets. Several photographs are surfacing on the Internet in which she looks stunning. In the photographs, PeeCee can be seen playing her style game with utmost confidence and attitude. She chose to wear a backless floral outfit. Her sleek and straight hair perfectly complemented her outfit. Also, her dewy makeup with a dab of orange lipstick rounded her look out

Priyanka Chopra’s debonair and class apart fashion choices have always been applauding. Be it her airport looks or family ceremonies, she makes her every outing as fashionable as ever.

We have compiled some of the photos of Priyanka Chopra where she looks as gorgeous as ever.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be getting married in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. Recently, the duo exchanged their rings in an engagement ceremony. Various photographs from the same took the Internet by storm where the couple looked extremely beautiful together.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be featured in Sky is Pink opposite to Farhan Akhtar, directed by Shonali Bose. On the other hand, Nick has been promoting his single Right Now featuring Robin Shulz. Not just that, Priyanka Chopra has also several Hollywood projects lined up in the pipeline.

