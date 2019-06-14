Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is unfailingly making beautiful appearances at every occasion. Recently, she left all of us stunned with her Cannes 2019 and Met Gala 2019 look. As if those appearances weren't enough to bowl our minds away. Priyanka Chopra again made us go swoon over her appearance. At the dinner party of the launch of Bumble’s latest campaign in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra looked beautiful in an orange dress.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra whose sartorial fashion sense has always been laudable has once again left her fans impressed after making a stunning appearance in vibrant orange dress at a dinner party at the launch of Bumble’s latest campaign in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra looks no less than an epitome of beauty in an orange dress while walking with utmost confidence. The body-hugging orange dress perfectly complemented her curvaceous body.

She kept it elegant yet glamorous. What eye-catching in her overall appearance is her orange pointed-toe Christian Louboutin stilettos with glossy lip shade. The tangerine midi dress was completed with cape-style sleeves.

The cape style sleeves is from Australian designer Alex Perry’s resort 2019 collection. The actor opted to not to wear accessories or jewellery.

The curled hair perfectly complemented her whole outfit. Whenever she heads out, Priyanka Chopra’s unique style has always been stand-out at every occasion.

Brownie points have always been rewarded for her flawless attitude and a charming smile and therefore she continues to give fashion goals every time. Without any doubt, Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram handle is a perfect guide for all fashion followers.

Recently, at Met Gala 2019, Priyanka Chopra’s grey-yellow-pink Dior gown became a talk of the town. The entire appearance was inspired by the Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland. Her hair was tight and frothy curls and eyebrows were painted grey and eyes were lined with a white eyeliner.

The whole appearance didn’t go well with the netizens, and they chose to troll her. Her make-up and dress were considered little overrated and exaggerated as per the theme.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is working in director Shonali Bose’s Sky is Pink. The film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, in the lead roles. Besides this, she also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

