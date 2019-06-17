Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a selfie with her mother Madhu Chopra where she can be seen happily posing with her mother post birthday. In the caption, she can be seen thanking her mother for being a rockstar of her life.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra who loves her parents unconditionally had hardly missed an opportunity to share happy moments on the social media. Be it a special occasion or a simple outing, the actor makes sure to share her precious moments with her followers. The latest post for his mother is again no less than an adorable post after celebrating her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday. Sharing a photograph on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra thanked her mother for being a rockstar of her life and wrote that her mother had been the best birthday girl ever.

Also, she loves her. In the photograph, she even posted a beautiful selfie with her mother. Earlier, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram of her late father Dr Ashok Chopra and father-in-law Kevin Jonas.

In the caption, shared for her late father Dr Ashok, Priyanka Chopra wrote that she could feel the presence of her father who seemed to be celebrating with her as she doesn’t want a special day to miss him and that she appreciates him a lot.

Another photo is also an addition to fond of memories. In the photograph, she can be seen smiling with her father-in-law Kevin. Also, thank him for taking her as a daughter with so much love and warmth.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be featured in The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar. The film’s shoot has been wrapped up. The movie also features Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, the movie is based on the true-life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents.

She is also a co-producer of the film which is slated to release in the mid-2019. Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in her Hollywood venture, which will be based on the life of a spiritual guru, Maa Sheela Anand. The actor will be producing this movie, helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson.

