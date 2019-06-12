Shahid Kapoor was invited to Neha Dhupia's chat show. In the show, the two talked about Shahid's personal and professional life. The talk went on from Shahid's ex-girlfriends to his movies.

Recently Shahid Kapoor was seen at Neha Dhupia’s chat show BFFs, where Neha enquired about his relation with his ex-girlfriends Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor. On being asked why he attended Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding and not kareena Kapoor’s wedding. He said he doesn’t think he was invited to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s wedding.

Though Shahid may have been in many relationships in the past, now he is happily married to a Delhi based girl, Mira Rajput. Shahid and Mira have been a lovely pair and are always giving us couples goals.

Further, in the show, Shahid revealed that he finds Deepika a better co-star than her husband Ranveer Singh. He guesses that’s because they needed to connect for their respective characters. He thinks that he shared more with Deepika than he did with Ranveer. The trio was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat which was a big blockbuster indeed. In the movie, Shahid was filmed as Deepika’s husband.

The actor regrets rejecting the proposal of 2006 movie Rang De Basanti, the movie was a massive hit. He cried while reading the script and loved it but he could not make time for it. After his rejection, Sidharth was finalised for the film.

On the failure of Shaad Ali’s directional Shaandaar at the box-office, Shahid said even he was confused on seeing the movie. The actor was cast opposite Alia Bhatt in the movie.

Now, the actor along with all the viewers awaits for the release of his next movie Kabir Singh in which he will be seen as Kabir Rajveer Singh. The movie is an adaptation of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy starring Samantha Akkineni which was a massive hit. The movie also stars Kiara Advani as Preeti and is all set to hit the silver screen on June 15, 2019.

