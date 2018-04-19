Actress Malavika Mohanan, the daughter of well-known cinematographer KU Mohanan, was chosen to play the role of Tara in 'Beyond The Clouds' in which she makes her Hindi film debut as well. In this exclusive chat with NewsX, the young actress talks about the film, the challenges she faced and the kind of work she hopes to do in the future.

She may have made her Malayalam debut with Dulquer Salmaan in 2013 with ‘Pattam Pole’ but it is Iranian director Majid Majidi’s ‘Beyond The Clouds’ that has got the world talking about her. Actress Malavika Mohanan, the daughter of well-known cinematographer KU Mohanan, was chosen to play the role of Tara in ‘Beyond The Clouds’ in which she makes her Hindi film debut as well. In this exclusive chat with NewsX, the young actress talks about the film, the challenges she faced and the kind of work she hopes to do in the future.

NewsX: How did you bag director Majid Majidi’s ‘Beyond the Clouds’?

Malavika Mohanan: I was actually out with a friend one night when I got a call from the casting director Honey Trehan. he urgently wanted some photos and when I met him the next day, he told me it was for Majid Majidi’s film. I had no idea he was casting for it so I was quite surprised. He told about the character and my dad clicked the pics and sent it across. I then did a look test and in two days, I got a call saying I was on board. It all happened really fast with a week. (Smiles)

NewsX: Given that other top actors had also been under consideration, what was your first reaction?

Malavika: I was shocked but excited. (Laughs) I never thought that things would fall into place so beautifully and that I would get to be a part of director Majidi’s film in my first Hindi film and more importantly, a team like this. I am a huge fan of AR Rahman like the rest of the world!

NewsX: How challenging was the role of Tara for you?

Malavika: The whole role was challenging because of the nature of the role – it was very intense and emotional. When you’re performing, it’s emotionally challenging. Director Majid Majidi is one of the best in the world and I had a lot of faith in him.I knew I was in very safe hands as I working with a man of his stature who makes such beautiful cinema. At the end of the day, as an actor, the most beautiful thing to do is to surrender to the director. And when it comes to a director like him, it goes without saying.

NewsX: How much prep was involved in your role?

Malavika: I came on board only about 10 to 15 days before the shoot started. I did do some prep though not as much as I would liked to. When you sign a film, you spend at least two-three months with the script and dialogues, sun-consciously allowing it to get into your mind. I went to Dhobi Ghat and saw how people there are, their life and a feel of the place as my character, Tara, is from there. There was physical prep that I had to do as I had to lose a lot of weight. That was very challenging as it’s not easy to lose weight especially in a short span of time.

NewsX: What was it like working with Shahid Kapoor’s brother, Ishaan Khatter?

Malavika: We went through this entire journey together. We bonded through the whole process from the shooting to travelling to various festivals. He’s a really good actor and very focused.

NewsX: Given that this was a Majid Majidi film, did you feel a lot of pressure?

Malavika: I think it was the other way round – because it was Majid Majidi’s film that I felt less pressure than I normally would have. When there’s a certain faith in someone, automatically the pressure goes. I think if I work with a director whose work I don’t believe in, that’s when I would feel pressure. With Majid Majidi, there was so much faith so absolutely no pressure. It was challenging to portray the character for sure but that was in a creative way, not mental pressure.

NewsX: What kind of films did you watch growing up? And did that influence your choice of roles?

Malavika: I grew up watching Hindi films, some English movies and as a teenager, I used to watch world cinema and documentaries. From the time I was a kid till my teens, I did watch a lot of Malayalam cinema because my parents watch it. I have watched a lot of Mohanlal, Mammootty, Shobana, and Manju Warrier films. I have always wanted to do good roles but in any industry, because art is universal. I’m very greedy to work with good artists all over the world and not just in one industry or one type of film and I want to play exciting characters. As an actor, you want to do good work everywhere and not restrict yourself.

NewsX: Indian actors and directors you’d like to work with?

Malavika: I’d love to work with Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bharadwaj, Shoojit Sircar and Mani Ratnam. I love Shah Rukh Khan and would love to work with him – I think any girl who grows up watching him would love to work with him.

NewsX: Masala films versus performance-oriented ones – what would be your choice?

Malavika: Personally, I don’t identify films with tags but I understand where the question is coming from. For me, it’s a good film or a bad film. I try not to give it a tag. I think especially in Bollywood the tags are blurring right now – Alia Bhatt is doing films like ‘Highway’ and ‘Udta Punjab’ too. I really love the kind of work Alia is doing – diverse films instead of sticking to one type. That’s what I would love to do.

NewsX: Do you have any role models?

Malavika: In terms of acting, I really like Meryl Streep – she’s one of the best actors ever. But in terms of being an achiever, I really like what Priyanka Chopra has done. She’s made it big on her own from being a Bollywood star to becoming a Hollywood star. It gives a regular person hope that anything can happen and you can do anything that you want. I think Priyanka Chopra is kick-ass!

NewsX: So what is next for you?

Malavika: I’m figuring out which film I want to do next and what route to take in terms of my second film in Hindi. Right now, I’m waiting for the ‘Beyond The Clouds’ release.

