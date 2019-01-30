Priyanka Chopra posted her latest stunning picture on Instagram, where she told everyone about her upcoming appearance on the Ellen show which will be on air this week.

Priyanka Chopra who recently got married to Nick Jonas posted a stunning picture at Instagram which definitely made our jaw drops. In her latest share to the photo-sharing platform, Priyanka Chopra was posing in an outfit that she wore during the shoot of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. With her post, she also told fans about her forthcoming appearance at the Ellen show and asked them to tune in tomorrow.

Priyanka was seen donning a White Vivienne Westwood dress with grey floral design. She accessorized her outfit with minimal jewellery and a pair of strappy silver heels which definitely looked stunning on her outfit. Priyanka styled her hair in loose waves and also her on-point makeup made her look even more vibrant.

The Ellen show is a talk show where the host Ellen engages with the guest and asks pretty personal and promotional oriented questions. The guest who appears in the talk show has to deal with her wicked yet generous sense of humour. Priyanka tagged Ellen and told her that she is all ready for her show. Priyanka is going to be on the Ellen show to promote her upcoming movie Isn’t It Romantic.

Priyanka last appeared on the Ellen show in 2016 where she came to promote her Hollywood TV series Quantico. It was really fun to watch her and Ellen talk as they discussed FBI and also went down for a Tequila Shot. People are showing their excitement and eagerness to watch her on the show by commenting on her picture. The show is going to go air this week.

