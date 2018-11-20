Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is in Paris for her wedding shopping. She has shared a photograph on Instagram where a line- up of shoes are featured. From strap heels to wedges every stiletto can be seen featured in the photograph. This photograph is a thing a to watch on internet for every shoe lover.

Priyanka Chopra is crazy for shoes and her latest photograph on social media is a proof, see photo

The countdown of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been kickstarted. Only two weeks are left and the bride-to-be is making sure to spend every moment with her loved ones. The Quantico actor flew off to Paris for shopping for her big day. She even shared an Instagram story where a set of shoes have been featured. An elated Priyanka Chopra even captioned the photograph with Ít’s happening.’

She has also tagged her stylist Mimi Cuttrell in the picture. If we go by this photograph, one can say that she has a shoe craze. From ankle strap Heels to cone heels, every stilettos can be seen lined up in the photograph.

Every Bollywood celebrity will turn up for the big celebration. Recently, on being asked about Priyanka Chopra’s wedding, an excited Alia Bhatt said she can’t wait to see the Baywatch star as a bride. She made this statement in a media interaction at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018.

Priyanka Chopra recently hosted a bridal shower. All the girls’ gang turned up for the big bash. The close friends including Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Ripa came for the big bash. Even the bachelorette bash was no less than a grand affair.

According to the reports, Priyanka and Nick’s wedding will take place for three days in Jodhpur. Starting from November 30, the wedding will have two different ceremonies, to honour each other’s customs. On December 2, the two will get married according to Hindu rituals, and a Christian wedding will follow soon after.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More