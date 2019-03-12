Priyanka Chopra can’t contain her happiness when Jonas Brothers’ comeback single Sucker debuts at No. 1 at the Billboard Hot 100 on the list. She took to Twitter to congratulate the Jonas Brothers to share the big news. In the Twitter post, she wrote that the Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100! She could not be more proud of them. She is screaming inside. It was quite expected from Priyanka Chopra because her husband Nick Jonas has reunited with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas comeback after six years. Prior to this, the band was dismantled and their comeback song has taken the music chartbusters by storm.

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note. In the caption he wrote, seeing my comeback single With Sucker is unbelievable. His heart is full of gratitude. Reminiscing his old days, he wrote that there was a time when he wasn’t sure if he going to be able to make music with his brothers again. Let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard.

Indeed, the moment is special for Nick Jonas. The closed ones also made sure to leave to express their happiness on Nick’s big achievement. The first one to leave a comment was Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra and Priyanka’s cousin Divya Jyoti. In the same post, Nick Jonas also promised an unforgettable ride to the Jonatics. Thanking the team for the endless love and support, he wrote that all of them are Jonatics. He also promised an unforgettable ride in the future.

AHHH!!! This is unbelievable. My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard. Thank you to every single person who downloaded, streamed and listened to #sucker on the radio. This still feels like a dream, and the best part is is that it’s just the beginning of this incredible new chapter. Thank you @philymack we truly do have the best manager and team in the business, and @republicrecords you guys are complete rockstars over there. Thank you for putting everything you had behind us. @ryantedder @louisbellmusic And @frankdukes Thank you for writing the perfect song for us to step back out with. All of our JONATICS! You guys are the best fans in the world, and we wouldn’t be anywhere without your endless love and support. This is gonna be an unforgettable ride. Get ready!

Sucker is sharing the Billboard ranking chart with pop singles like 7 Rings by Ariana Grande, Please Me by Cardi B and Bruno Mars and even the Oscar-winning Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
The Jonas brothers- Nick, Kevin and Joe have been featured in the video with their respective partners Priyanka Chopra, Danielle and Sophie Turner.

