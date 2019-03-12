Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to congratulate the Jonas Brothers for making their debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker debuts on the list. She took to Twitter to share the big news and congratulated the Jonas Brothers on their big achievement.

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note. In the caption he wrote, seeing my comeback single With Sucker is unbelievable. His heart is full of gratitude. Reminiscing his old days, he wrote that there was a time when he wasn’t sure if he going to be able to make music with his brothers again. Let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard.

The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100!! OMGeeeeeee!! I Could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside)♥️ @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas

Indeed, the moment is special for Nick Jonas. The closed ones also made sure to leave to express their happiness on Nick’s big achievement. The first one to leave a comment was Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra and Priyanka’s cousin Divya Jyoti. In the same post, Nick Jonas also promised an unforgettable ride to the Jonatics. Thanking the team for the endless love and support, he wrote that all of them are Jonatics. He also promised an unforgettable ride in the future.

Sucker is sharing the Billboard ranking chart with pop singles like 7 Rings by Ariana Grande, Please Me by Cardi B and Bruno Mars and even the Oscar-winning Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The Jonas brothers- Nick, Kevin and Joe have been featured in the video with their respective partners Priyanka Chopra, Danielle and Sophie Turner.

