Priyanka Chopra is the inspiration behind Jonas Brothers’ new song I Believe: The newlyweds, global actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and American singer Nick Jonas, have been making headlines since their wedding. The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2018, and the extravaganza remained the talk of the town for several months. The Desi girl had married the Pardesi babu and it was indeed exciting for her fans and the entire Bollywood. soon after the married the duo returned to their professional commitments.

Recently, the Jonas Brothers returned back with the track Sucker featuring Joe, Kevin and Nick along with their partners. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas in an interview disclosed that the next track from the album — I Believe — is inspired by his own relationship with Priyanka Chopra. Kevin and Joe Jonas were also present during the interview. Nick also revealed that the track Hesitate from their album was penned by Joe for his fiancee and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Talking about the couple love story, the couple first met at the after party of the Oscar 2017, well, the duo did get well from there. Sucker also marked Priyanka’s first collaboration with the Jonas Brother’s. Apart from Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle were also seen in the song.

Piggy Chopps’ fans know that she herself is an exceptional singer. The actor made headlines after she sang and performed the song Exotic featuring Pitbull. She found her niche in Hollywood with American TV show Quantico, which was quite famous among teenagers. From that, she has enhanced her popularity and is globally famous now. The actor was last seen in the film Isn’t It Romantic opposite Rebel Wilson.

On the work front, the actor is prepping for her upcoming Bollywood film The sky is Pink. The movie is slated to hit the silver screen on October 11, 2019. The film is helmed by the Shonali Bose. In the movie, the actor will be seen the opposite Farhan Akhtar.

