Isha Ambani engagement party was a grand affair at Lake Como in Italy on Friday. Among celebrities that graced the party, it was Priyanka Chopra and her fiancé Nick Jonas who stole the show and looked dazzling a traditional attire. Several photos from the same started doing the rounds on the social media. In the photos, Priyanka can be seen posing with Nick Jonas and Manish Malhotra. These photographs are a sight to behold.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement is a hot scoop in the tinsel town. Every single detail has been captured by the paparazzi. On Friday at Lake Como in Italy, The Ambanis hosted an engagement party and it was no less than a star-studded affair. From Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Bollywood’s whos and who attended the big fat engagement ceremony. Several photos from the ceremony are surfacing on social media that have taken the Internet by storm.

Among many, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and American pop singer Nick Jonas’ photos shared by several fan pages on Instagram are breaking the Internet. In the photos, Priyanka and Nick can be seen posing with the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s photos from the ceremony here:

The power couple opted for traditionals for the engagement ceremony and looked amazing together. Donning a beige saree with a backless blouse, Priyanka looked like enchanting beauty in her choice of the outfit while Nick looked handsome in his black Sherwani. Her effortless smile made her look even more gorgeous than ever.

We can’t take our eyes off this lovely couple’s photos. Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Janhvi Kapoor also graced the party and looked equally beautiful in her black coloured outfit.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s photos here:

Isha Ambani exchanged rings with the Executive director of Piramal Group, Anand Piramal in Italy at Lake Como on September 21. The post-ceremony festivities will be extended till September 23, 2018. Anand Piramal proposed to Isha Ambani at a temple in Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra. Following which, the family hosted a private party to celebrate the proposal in May this year.

According to their post-engagement schedule, on September 22, Saturday, the celebrations will begin with an Italian Fiesta at Villa Gastel. In the evening, the guests will gather at Villa Olmo for dinner and dance. On the other hand, on September 23, Sunday, there will be a celebratory luncheon will take place for the guests at Duomo di Como & Teatro Sociale Como.

