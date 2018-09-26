Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and sister duo Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are the new best friends in the tinsel town and their latest photo from Italy is the proof of it. In the photo, the trio can be seen giving an attitude pose to the camera and look uber-hot while doing the same. As soon as the photo was shared, it took social media by storm.

As Bollywood celebrates the engagement of power couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani in Lake Como in Italy, Priyanka Chopra and sister duo Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are spending quality time with each other and setting BFF goals. Taking the social media with a sweet surprise, Priyanka took to her official Instagram photo in which they can be seen striking a sexy pose.

In the photo, Priyanka and Janhvi can be seen twinning a lavender top while Khushi is looking striking a white jumper. However, the highlight of the photo is Priyanka and Janhvi, who are stealing the show with their mean-girls pose.

As soon as the photo was shared, the photo took over social media and went viral in no time. With over 8,84, 051 likes, fans bombarded the comment section with compliments. In the comment section, Manish Malhotra that he was the one behind the camera and clicked the beautiful photo.

Along with Priyanka, Manish Malhotra also shared a similar photo of the gorgeous ladies. Sharing the photo with his fans and followers, he captioned that he made the fun girls give an attitude pose.

Workwise, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim while Janhvi has been roped in for Karan Johar’s upcoming film Takht. In the film, Janhvi will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

