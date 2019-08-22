Priyanka Chopra Netflix movie: Priyanka Chopra has been the center of the limelight since a while be it for controversies or her remarks or now for her movies, Priyanka manages to grab headlines every now and then. The desi girl who is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with The Sky is Pink has been roped in for Netflix superhero-based movie- We Can Be Heroes.

The movie is set to be based on alien invasion where they kidnap earth superheroes, and their children join hands to save their parents from the alien invaders. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the movie will also star Christan Slater, Boyd Holdbrook, Sung Kang, Pedro Pascal, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar and many more.

The 37-year-old is having one gala time, from getting married to longtime beau- American singer Nick Jonas to starring in Isn’t It Romantic with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine to co-producing Gala Presentation film, the only official selection from Asia in the festival this year to now producing an untitled wedding comedy movie set in India starring Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor! Priyanka Chopra slowly is adding more notches to her belt and getting roped in for a superhero film is one.

The actor, singer, producer, television host, model, and the all-rounder Priyanka Chopra has achieved it all! Apart from this, she is also a philanthropist who has worked with UNICEF and is the Goodwill ambassador for harboring peace between two disputed nations.

However, many controversies are making rounds as it is being said that Priyanka Chopra supports Nuclear war so she should be removed as the goodwill ambassador. But no statements have been made on this yet. In the television industry, Priyanka Chopra is famous for her role as Alex Parrish on the show Quantico.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App