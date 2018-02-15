Actor Priyanka Chopra, the global brand ambassador of Nirav Modi diamond jewellery house, sued the designer's company for defrauding her. However, after the news of his alleged fraudulent transactions broke, his tryst with some Bollywood celebrities have also resurfaced. Modi, who has been named in Punjab National Bank's 11000 crore fraud. Chopra's management has alleged that she wasn't paid the amount the two parties had agreed on.

Everything began on February 5, when CBI booked Nirav Modi, his better half and sibling for professedly conning Punjab National Bank (PNB) for causing a “wrongful misfortune” of Rs 280.70 crore in 2017. The 47-year-old —the nation’s chief diamantaires and a tycoon — has made it to Forbes’ rundown of wealthiest Indians more than once. His total assets, as indicated by the back magazine, is $1.84 billion. The organizer of the $2.3-billion jewel sourcing organization Firestar Diamond propelled his own particular image with 16 stores in areas, for example, Delhi, Mumbai, New York, Hong Kong, London and Macau. He has purportedly acquired the Rhythm House to set up his gems boutique.