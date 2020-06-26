The only Indian, alongside Anurag Kashyap, in a list of 50 celebrated filmakers and actors, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be joined by names like Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuaron, Nicole Kidman, and Nadine Labaki in the 45th edition of the film festival this September.

The global icon will be joining celebrated international names and Oscar winning actors including filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuaron, Taika Waititi, Ava DuVernay, Rian Johnson, Denis Villeneuve, and actors Nicole Kidman, Nadine Labaki, Riz Ahmed, Isabelle Huppert, Zhang Ziyi.

The actor-producer is ecstatic to be among the ambassadors and being able to to help TIFF deliver one of a king grand gala this year.

In addition to the global superstar, celebrated filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is the only Indian celebrity who will be a part of the same. The 45th edition of the festival plans to screen 50 films during its first five days in physical theaters through socially-distanced screenings.

Interestingly, due to the pandemic, this year TIFF will host various digital screenings and virtual red carpets for the first time making it tailored to fit the moment.

TIFF’s this year’s selection comprises a lineup of 50 new feature films, five programmes of short films, as well as interactive talks, film cast reunions, and Q&As with cast and filmmakers.

With Priyanka Chopra Jonas becoming the only Indian actor being a part of the prestigious festival, it can’t get bigger and better than this.

