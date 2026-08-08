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Home > Entertainment News > Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Global Run Gets Bigger: After Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi And Orlando Bloom’s Reset, Actress Joins Russell Crowe In Bluefly

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Global Run Gets Bigger: After Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi And Orlando Bloom’s Reset, Actress Joins Russell Crowe In Bluefly

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is expanding her international film slate once again. After Varanasi with Mahesh Babu and Reset opposite Orlando Bloom, the actor has now joined Russell Crowe for the sci-fi action thriller Bluefly.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo:X)
Priyanka Chopra (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 17:25 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is adding another major international project to an already packed slate. The global star is set to headline Bluefly, a sci-fi action thriller opposite Academy Award winner Russell Crowe. The film will be directed by Nimród Antal, known for Predators and episodes of Stranger Things, and written by David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank. Highland Film Group will launch worldwide sales for the project at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), with filming scheduled to begin later this year on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Priyanka shared the announcement with her followers on social media, keeping her reaction brief with the caption, “Onto the next… 🎥🙏🏽” — a fitting note for an actor whose international career continues to gather momentum.

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What Is Priyanka Chopra’s Bluefly About?

Set against the backdrop of the Congo, Bluefly follows a grieving UN translator who is drawn into a covert mission to recover a mysterious aircraft that officially does not exist. The mission takes a dangerous turn when a Special Operations team travels upriver through militia-controlled territory. As they move closer to the crashed aircraft, they begin to realise that the operation may be far more complicated — and dangerous — than they were led to believe.

The film has been described as a character-driven thriller combining high-stakes action with a science-fiction premise.

Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood Slate Continues To Grow

Bluefly arrives during a particularly busy phase of Priyanka’s international career. She recently headlined The Bluff, which debuted at No. 1 worldwide on Prime Video, and starred alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State, which became one of Prime Video’s most-watched films.

She is also set to appear in S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu, where her first look as Mandakini was unveiled on her birthday. The actor is also attached to Reset, a survival thriller opposite Orlando Bloom.

With Bluefly, Priyanka now finds herself sharing the screen with yet another major Hollywood name, further cementing her position between Indian cinema and global entertainment.

Who Is Making Bluefly?

Bluefly is produced by Michael Jefferson, David Frigerio, Deborah Glover, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier and Vanessa Yao Guo. The executive producers include Lia Buman, Guy Davies, RuthAnne Frigerio, Brian Kavanaugh Jones, Jason Kringstein, Katie Leary and Scott Levenson.

Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser described the film as a high-stakes sci-fi thriller with unexpected twists, while director Nimród Antal called it an intense, character-driven story grounded in suspense and dread.

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Global Run Gets Bigger: After Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi And Orlando Bloom’s Reset, Actress Joins Russell Crowe In Bluefly
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Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Global Run Gets Bigger: After Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi And Orlando Bloom’s Reset, Actress Joins Russell Crowe In Bluefly

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Global Run Gets Bigger: After Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi And Orlando Bloom’s Reset, Actress Joins Russell Crowe In Bluefly

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Global Run Gets Bigger: After Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi And Orlando Bloom’s Reset, Actress Joins Russell Crowe In Bluefly
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Global Run Gets Bigger: After Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi And Orlando Bloom’s Reset, Actress Joins Russell Crowe In Bluefly
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Global Run Gets Bigger: After Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi And Orlando Bloom’s Reset, Actress Joins Russell Crowe In Bluefly
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Global Run Gets Bigger: After Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi And Orlando Bloom’s Reset, Actress Joins Russell Crowe In Bluefly

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