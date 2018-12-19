Priyanka Chopra has shared this new picture on her Instagram handle and is looking extremely gorgeous. The Quantico star looks flawless in her all golden avatar and we just can't stop staring at her. The picture has garnered over 992,692 likes on Instagram while the comment section is flooded with compliments for the beauty.

It has been just a few weeks since Priyanka and Nick got married and our desi girl is already off to work. In a recent interview, the global star confirmed that she is one of the brides who had started working the next day of her wedding. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knots on December 1 and December 2 in both Hindu and Christian styled weddings. The couple hosted a wedding reception in New Delhi and left the country on next day to complete their work schedule.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has shared this new picture on her Instagram handle and is looking extremely gorgeous. The Quantico star looks flawless in her all golden avatar and we just can’t stop staring at her. The picture has garnered over 992,692 likes on Instagram while the comment section is flooded with compliments for the beauty. Here’s take a look at Priyanka’s latest glam-up avatar:

Isn’t she looking drop-dead gorgeous? Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick will soon be returning to India on December 20 as the newlyweds are all set to host two other wedding receptions in Mumbai. One of the receptions will witness the presence of all the Bollywood stars while the other reception will be hosted for Priyanka’s friends from the industry.

Also, the couple will soon fly to Switzerland for their honeymoon and are expected to come back next year on January 10, 2019. Meanwhile, take a look at Priyanka’s breathtaking pictures:

