Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas who recently tied last year on December, never step aside from giving major couple goals. But, unfortunately, the couple got trapped into the storm of rumours. According to the latest media speculations, the duo headed towards divorce already. Get the full information inside.

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been grabbing all headlines after the news of their divorce have been doing rounds on social media. According to the latest media speculations, Priyanka and Nick, who got hitched in a grand ceremony in Jodhpur on December last year are heading for divorce already. This news has come out barely within four months of their marriage. According to sources, the couple has been fighting about work, partying, spending time together and many more issues which have led to this decision rumours suggest. The source has further told the magazine that Priyanka and Nick’s divorce would be a major money battle. The report has also asserted that the Jonas family is begging to Priyanka to end this marriage, as they thought she would be a mature woman, ready to have kids and settle down but she behaves like a 21-year-old adolescent.

However, the couple never lets go of any chance to share their cosy pictures in the social media platform, garnering much love from their fans. But rumours have and it seems that all is not well in their personal lives. Rumours suggest that the 36 years-old actor’s short temper is another reason behind their divorce. The source said that Nick has been tackling her anger issues since their wedding. However, according to the latest update, the whole story doesn’t have any backbone, as nothing is confirmed. The couple is having a great time in Miami with the Jonas family and their Instagram photos and videos are proof. They are enjoying their spring with Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The newlywed couple is giving major couple goals in Miami and their pictures are trending on social media. Have a watch below.

On the work front, Priyanka recently completed Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which will spot her comeback in Bollywood after three years. The film, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The Sky Is Pink is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More