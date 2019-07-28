Can't get enough of Priyanka-Nick PDA pictures from Miami? Here are more: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas yacht party in Miami did leave fans awestruck from so many reasons. Now, Priyanka Chopra has come up with a few more beautiful pictures that will leave her fans envious.

Can’t get enough of Priyanka-Nick PDA pictures from Miami? Here are more: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas had fun in Miami and their fans just could not agree more. The duo celebrated Priyanka Chopra’s 37th birthday in the city and it was a kind of birthday bash that every single human being has ever dreamt of. A series of pictures rolled out on social media showed that Priyanka’s birthday bash was all about fun, love and adventure. The paparazzi did not spare a single chance to capture some aww moments from their trip, which later went viral on social media and made headlines in public.

Now, the couple is back to NYC and their fans are worried that they won’t be able to see any more from them. However, that’s not true at all. Priyanka Chopra has recently shared a couple of super cute pictures from her trip to Miami. The pictures are just too adorable and prove that Nick and Priyanka make the most adorable couple together. This time too, the pictures of their PDA are gaining all the attention on social media and you just can’t afford to miss them. Take a look:

Priyanka and Nick’s Miami trip also made headlines after Priyanka was seen smoking at the yacht with Nick and her mother. Social media came out heavily on Priyanka as she had campaigned for banning crackers on Diwali in the past. Netizens also raised question marks over what happened to her asthma.

On the professional front, Priyanka will be next in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink. The film will also feature Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in key roles.

