Priyanka Chopra Jonas Once Called Out Bollywood’s Obsession With Fairness: ‘They Lightened My Skin’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global superstar and icon to many, had let out some time back in 2023 truth bomb which had shaken the world of beauty and the world in general. She had admitted openly to having her “dusky” complexion lightened in most of her movies during the early days of her career, and about the cringe factor that she used to feature in fairness cream commercials. This confession was not an isolated personal anecdote but a painful acknowledgment of the ubiquitous and poisonous skin color narratives within society and entertainment as a whole. Her transformation from justifying these products to openly condemning them is an influential paradigm change, one that delegitimizes the very roots of colorism that have shaped beauty standards for centuries.

Priyanka Chopra Pigment Paradox: Cinema’s Shady Filters

Priyanka Chopra’s revelation that she was artificially lightened for films exposes a pervasive issue in the film industry: hidden bias against those with lighter skin. For decades, there has been an unwritten but widespread practice of casting prominent actors, particularly the heroines, with lighter skin tones, even if it means altering their natural colour. Too frequently taken on the grounds of “cinematic appeal” or “lighting adjustments,” this trend accidentally maintain the false notion that lighter skin is more beautiful, more appealing, and ultimately more marketable. This can be a major difference for performers who are naturally darker-skinned, and they can feel lacking or even feel pressured to meet such false standards.

This is representative of the overall social issue in which individuals, and indeed even youth and children, internalize these messages and form low self-esteem and negative beauty perception.

Admitting Damage: The Fairness Facade Unmasked

Chopra’s honest confession of having done fairness ads and discovering the damage they cause is a strong argument for self-redeeming and a critique of a profession she was a part of. Fairness cream commercials, through the years, have been propagating a toxic message: that achievement, happiness, and even love depend on lighter skin. They also tend to show darker-skinned people as strugglers, less confident, and socially rejected, only to triumph after using the product and turning fair. This is a quiet observation that not just profits on weakness but even prejudices against darker-skinned individuals for the simple reason that their color is what hinders them.

Priyanka Chopra’s recognition of this poisonous cycle, and her refusal thereafter to promote such products, carries a crucial message: that beauty is indeed being yourself, and one is always valuable regardless of what shade their skin is. The change in her viewpoint plays an important role with the global conversation that is currently happening regarding body positivity and the shattering of harmful ideals of beauty.

