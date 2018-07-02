Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are setting new relationship goals for their fans every passing day. As Nick Jonas performed at the VillaMix music festival in Brazil over the weekend, the actress just couldn't stop admiring her man and was spotted clicking photos of him performing on stage.

Dressed in a red shimmery crop top paired with a floral red and green wrap-around dress, Priyanka looked absolutely looked gorgeous at the music festival. While Nick was performing on the stage, the duo’s unspoken chemistry spoke volumes about their admiration for each other and set couple goals for their fans.

Ever since the starry couple were spotted spending some quality time with each other on the Memorial Day, they have had no qualms about hiding their alleged relationship from each other. After going out on multiple dates and social media PDA, the duo took their relationship to the next level as Priyanka walked hand in hand with Nick at his cousin’s wedding and met his close friends and family.

Soon after making Priyanka meet his family, Nick flew down to India to meet Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and attend her housewarming party where he also met Priyanka’s cousin sister Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, the couple also had a small getaway vacation to Goa and attended the pre-engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai that confirmed that Priyanka and Nick are definitely more than just friends.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra is working on her upcoming Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic. The diva will then start shooting for Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Bharat that also stars actors like Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

