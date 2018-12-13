Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed that Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor will be the guests for Koffee with Karan 6's season finale. To make the announcement, the filmmaker shared stunning photos of the two leading ladies of Bollywood on his social media account. Before the announcement, a photo from sets of the show had gone viral on social media.

Koffee with Karan season 6, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is all about girl power. After the season’s premiere with two leading ladies of Bollywood, i.e Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, the makers of the show have managed to rope in two of the most talented and sought-after female actors of the industry and it is none other Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor.

After a photo from the sets of the show got leaked and made its way on social media, Karan Johar decided to put an end to speculations by making a formal announcement and sharing glamorous photos from the sets of the show. Looking absolutely stunning, Priyanka is seen donning a cold-shoulder yellow pantsuit that she has styled with statement earrings. To amp up her look, she is sporting a ponytail look. On the other hand, Kareena is looking gorgeous in an ever in a shimmery wine gown with soft curly hair.

Needless to say, the excitement for the show’s finale has just reached the peak with the exciting announcement and we cannot wait to see both the ladies bring the house down, make some interesting revelations and quash all cold-war speculations like absolute boss ladies.

While Priyanka has been in the news for her much-talked about wedding with American singer Nick Jonas, her international acting and business projects, Kareena, on the other hand, has been garnering all the limelight for her interesting work projects in India in the field of acting and radio as well as her son Taimur, who is already a social media sensation.

