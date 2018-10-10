Hold your hearts as Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian are here to make jaws drop with their latest photos. In the photos that are taking social media by storm, Priyanka and Kim can be seen posing together for the shutterbugs and look absolutely stunning. In one of the photos, the gorgeous divas can be seen having a gala time with each other and laughing their heart out.

When two iconic personalities of Bollywood and Hollywood meet, sparks are sure to fly and that’s what happened when Bollywood actor turned global star Priyanka Chopra met American sensation Kim Kardashian. On October 10, Wednesday, the divas sent social media in meltdown after they pose together for the shutterbugs.

In the photos, the duo, who looks absolutely sensational, can be seen having a gala time and laughing their heart out. Setting a style statement in a silver dress, Priyanka took her look a notch above with an exquisite diamond necklace. To amp up the look, she rocked a green smokey eye with nude lipstick, making the fans go gaga over her look.

Standing tall right next to her, Kim Kardashian looks no less than a fashion icon in a white dress with a plunging neckline. With her statement makeup details, Kardashian styled her outfit with a statement choker.

Looking at the photo, we can surely say that this photo is sure to win a million hearts and take social media by a massive storm.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will be making a comeback in Bollywood with the film The Sky Is Beautiful. In the film, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra’s photos from the event:

