Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra is likely to perform the duties of a bridesmaid at the royal wedding of her good friend Meghan Markle with Prince Harry in April. The global star teased about the likelihood as she said, “If you see me there, you’ll know.” Earlier, the actor blasted at a leading news daily for referring her friend Meghan as Prince Harry’s girlfriend. She said, “It’s natural for people to be like, oh that’s Prince Harry’s girlfriend, but she’s a lot more as well”.

“She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened. So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It’s a beautiful step in the right direction.” She added.

Revealing about her own love life, Priyanka said, “I’m going to be serious about this because I’m single right now after a really long time, so I’m going to give you a really real answer. I like to be given attention, not like creeper-worthy attention, that would freak me out. But I like to be pursued and wooed. And if he’s not cerebral, if he’s not smart and cannot engage me, then it cannot happen. That’s the biggest, most important thing for me. I’m very mushy, I love romance.” When asked if she plans to tie the knot like her good friend, she revealed, “Marriage and kids are a big goal for me. I’m a big believer in the institution of marriage and in family, and in kids, I want to have a lot of them, if God allows.”

