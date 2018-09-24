Priyanka Chopra latest photo: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra very well knows how to play with her entourage and come up with stunning results. Be it the desi looks of the desi girl or a street style, Priyanka knows how to style it up and give it a glam touch. The fashion inspiration for millennials has yet again created a buzz on social media with her latest Instagram photo where she can be seen donning the ever-glamourous floral look.

Global actor Priyanka Chopra is looking absolutely adorable and is shining as bright as sun while roaming around in the shores of Lake Como. The beautiful diva went to Italy for the engagement bash of Isha Ambani, who is the daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. While the diva was spending time over there, she shared some of the beautiful photos from her trip.

The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to share two photos, one in which she posing in a bright yellow floral dress and the other in which she can be seen with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Sidharth. The actor is donning an all-yellow attire, playfully pairing it up with orange footwear.

Priyanka Chopra is looking stunningly hot in this latest post of her, sending major vacation vibes to us. Floral pieces are one of the evergreen fashion trends, which never go off style. Accessorising the outfit with a small yellow handbag, Priyanka is slaying her look.

Also Read: Thugs of Hindostan: Meet Aamir Khan as Firangi in this new motion poster

The high-low skirt is effortlessly flaunting the sexy legs of the lady and the curly hair perfectly making the look picture-perfect. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra can be seen glamming up the stylish-mom look while her brother is suited up in light shades.

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan can’t stop waving at the paparazzi in these latest photos!

Other than her successful professional life, Priyanka is grabbing headlines for her fresh and cute chemistry with her fiance Nick Jonas. American Singer Nick also accompanied his love for the grand engagement ceremony of Isha Ambani.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja set major fashion goals at Milan Fashion Week, see photos

Here’s the photo that Manish Malhotra shared on his official Instagram account addressing Nick and Priyanka as a fabulous and charming couple:

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing as he celebrates last Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More