The International online streaming giant Netflix unveiled nine new Indian original films at See What’s Next event in Singapore on Friday, November 9, 2018. Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and Anushka Sharma, are a few renowned names who will be a part of the series. Speaking about the territory Asia, Netflix chief content officer, Ted Sarandos said that specifically India, is an important territory in the streaming service’s future plans. Describing every project particularly he provided details of various projects of several celebrities.

To begin with, he talked about Firebrand film produced by Priyanka Chopra. Elaborating on the plot of the movie he said that it’s a Marathi film revolves around a successful lawyer’s case regarding a sexual assault victim while also dealing with intimacy issues in her own marriage. The victim role is played by Usha Jadhav.

A Marathi film named 15th August, is produced by Madhuri Dixit. It is a satire about the struggles of middle-class India, especially those living in a chawl. ‘

Produced by a yet another popular name, Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Bulbul, is a period piece, based on a modern and vibrant atmosphere amidst age-old beliefs and superstitions.

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film series, Baahubali will be a bigger spin- off project based on a prequel of the movie. Netflix VP of production, Todd Yellin further added that they are excited that Baahubali will find a global audience similarly as the film. The series will give them the freedom to explore the Sivagami’s origins.

Along these, Hotel Mumbai, directed by Anthony Marras, Chopsticks, starring Abhay Deol and Mithika Parkar, Rajma Chawal, Music Teacher are a few films which were announced at the event.

Tedd also talked about a show which is already in production that is Leila. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the show is based on a novel by Prayaag Akbar, and Bard of Blood. It stars Emraan Hashmi.

