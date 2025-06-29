Priyanka Chopra Meets Pakistani-Canadian Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid, Shares Picture

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all setr to release her upcoming film Heads of State and received strong support from her family in India. On Instagram Stories, she shared a picture posted by her sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya, showing her husband Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra hosting a special screening of the film. Priyanka reposted the image and wrote, “(Smiling face with heart emojis) when your family hosts a screening back home. FOMO. Miss you all.” She tagged Neelam, Madhu, and Siddharth in the post.

Priyanka Meets Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and Mira Nair

During the weekend, Priyanka Chopra met Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, director Mira Nair, and her manager Anjula Acharia. She shared photos from the outing on Instagram and captioned one image, “A wonderful afternoon spent in August company (red heart emoji).”

In a selfie with the group, Priyanka added, “Mazaaaaaa ayaaa (Had fun).” Anjula also shared a group photo with the hashtag “#borderlessbunch.” For the outing, Priyanka wore a coordinated blue outfit.

Priyanka Spends Evening with Daughter Malti

After her afternoon outing, Priyanka returned home to spend time with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She posted a close-up selfie holding her daughter and captioned it “Dream (heart eyes emoji).” In the photo, Priyanka continued wearing the same blue co-ord set she had worn earlier during her meeting with Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and Mira Nair.

Priyanka will appear next in Heads of State, an action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba. The film will premiere on Prime Video on July 2. She is also set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Additionally, she will appear in the second season of Citadel, which has been postponed to spring 2026. Reports also suggest she will feature in SS Rajamouli’s next project alongside Mahesh Babu.

