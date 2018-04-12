Bollywood's desi girl and Global sensation Priyanka Chopra, who is the UNICEF Goodwill Ambasador, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to invite him for PMNCH conference along with Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Former Chile President. After being trolled for wearing a western dress the last time she met PM Modi, the diva had opted to wear a white Anarkali suit.

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi to invite him for the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health conference. The diva, who is the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was accompanied by Union Health Minister J.P Nadda and Former Chile President and to-be chair of PMNCH conference Mrs Michelle Bachelete. In the meeting, Priyanka was spotted wearing a pristine white Anarkali suit unlike the last time where she was seen wearing a western dress while meeting him.

Much to her and everyone’s shock, the diva faced a lot of backlash for dressing ‘indecently’ and being a not-so sanskari woman. The incident took place when Priyanka was in Berlin to promote her Hollywood film Baywatch and happened to meet PM Modi, who was on a 4-nation tour at the time. Speaking about the incident and social media backlash that followed right after the incident, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra told a leading daily, “All I taught her, if you have done no wrong, you have nothing to fear. She was going for Baywatch promotion, suddenly she bumped onto Mr Modi, she cannot go for a dress change and come back to say hello? The meeting was not pre-planned, it was impromptu.”

Sharing a picture of the meeting on her Twitter handle, Priyanka wrote, “Very grateful to the honorable @PMOIndia, Shri @narendramodi to meet me, Shri @JPNadda and Mrs. @mbachelet in regards to being a patron for the Partners’ Forum… #2018PMNCHLive” One of the Twitter user commented under her tweet, “So sweet at least u learned from last mistake of your dress attire” while another added, “Happy to see Priyanka properly dressed for the occasion as compared to last meet with PM.”

