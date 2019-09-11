Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon at New York Fashion Week 2019: Priyanka Chopra's outfits have hardly received hate from the fashion experts and her fans. This time also at the New York Film Festival, she was no less than a beautiful lady in black. She amps her style with a mid should hair length and golden belt. While clicking the pictures, her grace added more attitude in her whole glamorous avatar.

New York Fashion Week 2019: Priyanka Chopra has once again cast her spell with a glamorous avatar at the New York Fashion Week. She looks no less than an equisite beauty when she walked down the red carpet. Wearing an all-black outfit, she can be seen nailing the fashion game at an ease. What is grabbing our more attention is the whole appearance of Pee Cee. The outfit aptly defines her curves and fit body. She kept her mid shoulder-length hair loose. She also completed her appearance with black high heels and a golden structured little box bag. A golden belt in between added more glam in her appearance.

Along with her Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars and Czech model Karolína Kurková can be seen clicking pictures. All of them look extremely beautiful together as they posed for the cameras.

Check out all the beautiful photos of Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Lucy Hale and Czech model Karolína Kurková

Another Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was spotted at the New York Fashion Week. She attended the runway show for Coach. She wore a green emerald loose fitted shiny shimmery dress. She has shared some videos and photos of herself on Instagram. Not just that, she has also shared some photos from a dressing room. She can be seen eating a pre-show meal, a delicious-looking square pizza.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be featured in a directorial film, The Sky Is pink. the first trailer of the film has already left several fans impressed with the fantabulous acting skills pf the star cast. The movie features Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles along with Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf. After a long time, She is returning to Bollywood and naturally, there are a lot of expectations from this movie.

She will come back to India on September 20 to shoot for her next Hollywood flick in New Delhi. The Sky Is Pink will release on October 11. IT will screen at Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

