Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas age difference: Yes, I am 10 years older, says Quantico actor: Global star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas, one of the most trending couples, made headlines with their extravaganza wedding for several days. The couple dodged several questions at the time of their wedding and are still facing a lot of them, mainly the one that talks about their age difference. The Quantico star recently countered some of the most asked Internet questions and yes some of them were quite a cliche. When asked about the age difference between her and Nick, Priyanka replied that yes, she was 10 years older to him.

There was this another question which asked whether she was married to Nick Jonas to which Chopra mockingly replied that there were a few people who knew that she got married to Nick. Priyanka was also joined by Hollywood actors Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson as their forthcoming film Isn’t It Romantic has recently hit the silver screens on February 14, 2019.

When asked about whether she was the Miss Universe, Priyanka replied in negative adding she was Miss World 2000 and one could Google that too. Apart from this, there were questions regarding her tattoos and her nationality and Priyanka answered all of them quite appropriately.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018, in both traditional and Christain style wedding in Udaipur. The couple then hosted multiple post-wedding parties in India and abroad for their friends and relatives.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently working The Sky is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the key roles.

