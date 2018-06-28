Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood singer-songwriter Nick Jones on Thursday attended Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son's Akash Amabani's engagement in Mumbai. Akash Amabani's is getting hitched to his college time love Shloka Mehta. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had also attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mehendi function in Mumbai.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will get hitched on June 30 and as expected the marriage will be attended by many big names of the business fraternity, political, sports and political fraternity. Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to attend the function. According to industry insiders, Shah Rukh will be performing on Bollywood songs.

#WATCH Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive for Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani's engagement with Shloka Mehta, in #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/keuG208ZC0 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram page and had shared some beautiful pictures from the function. She congratulated the couple saying, “Akash and Shloka!! Such a beautiful ceremony.. mehendi hai rachne wali.. love you both. Pre pre engagement party.”

Having received national and international fame, Priyanka Chopra might soon appear with Abhishek Bachchan in filmmaker Shonali Bose next project. The due had previously acted together in Bluffmaster, Dostana. Priyanka Chopra was recently gripped in a controversy over a particular episode of Quantico which had defamed Hindus, as they were tagged as terrorists. Priyanka Chopra, who was playing the role of an investigating officer, who turns out to be Hindu. She was slammed and trolled by many for accepting to do such a role which could have defamed image of Hindus.

Following the controversy, the makers of the Quantico project had issued an apology and defended Priyanka Chopra saying that she was not responsible for show’s script and sequence.

