The newly engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become the most viewed couple on Wikipedia. The Wikipedia has released a data where the couple's ranking has been mentioned. The couple grabbed our attention when the duo appeared on 2017 Met Gala for the first time.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas become the 'Most Viewed' couple on Wikipedia

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been added to a long list of power couples. Yes, if we go by the latest statistics on the social media, the couple is continued to rule on the internet, for obvious reasons. Owing to their massive popularity, the couple has become favourite popular personalities among fans.

Recently, the Wikipedia released a data of the most viewed popular articles. Nick’s Instagram fans have posted the photograph of the same. As per the data, Nick Jonas is standing at the first position, while Priyanka Chopra’ is at 7th position.

It’s all thanks to their engagement news which spread like a wildfire. Ever since the couple appeared together for the first time at 2017 Met Gala, the couple became a talk of town. With their frequent suspicious outings, their rumoured relationship only added more fuel to the rumours.

Various other photographs are surfacing on the social media. Let’s check out them.

Love ❤💍#priyankachopra #nickjonas #Nickyanka A post shared by Priyanka&Nick (@nickyanka18) on Aug 20, 2018 at 11:02am PDT

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Engagement Party LIVE updates: Celebrity couple visit orphanage

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas head out for dinner date ahead of engagement party, see photos

As fans couldn’t stop browsing more, social media is continued to be flooded with their lovely photographs. Now, the couple’s wedding is yet to be finalised.

On the work front, Nick recently featured in ‘Right Now’ while Priyanka Chopra has few Hollywood and Bollywood projects.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More