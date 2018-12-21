Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Bollywood reception: On December 20, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted the second grand wedding reception in Mumbai where all the who and whose of the B-town were invited. Once again, the couple was looking adorable making it hard for their fans to stop their tears. Here's take a look at some mesmerising pictures:

The last month of 2018 began with the much-awaited wedding of desi girl Priyanka Chopra to her American singer beau Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knots in a two-day wedding ceremony on December 1 and December 2. On day 1, the couple exchanged vows in a Christain styled wedding while on the Day 2, Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur hosted its most extravaganza Hindu wedding of Nickyanka. Soon after returning from Jodhpur, the newlyweds hosted a grand wedding reception in New Delhi, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The couple then returned to New York to complete their work commitments. A couple of days ago, the couple landed back in India and on December 19, the couple looked regal while hosting a grand reception in Mumbai for their family members and media persons. On December 20, the couple hosted the second grand wedding reception in Mumbai where all the who and whose of the B-town were invited. Once again, the couple was looking adorable making it hard for their fans to stop their tears. Here’s take a look at some mesmerising pictures:

Aren’t they looking just perfect together? Donning a shimmery outfit, Priyanka Chopra was looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous while Nick was looking debonair in a classy suit. The couple has definitely set some major couple goals for all the people out there. Meanwhile, several A-listed celebrities graced the star-studded affair with their presence including, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Rekha, Kartika Aryan, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anushka Sharma among others. Here’s take a look at the pictures surfaced from Nickyanka’s third wedding reception in Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More