Finally, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai on December 20. Several A-listed B-town stars including, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma were seen being a part of the star-studded event.A series of videos recently surfaced from Nickyanka's glittering reception where Deepika and Priyanka were seen grooving together to the beats of Pinga from their movie Bajirao Mastani.

Finally, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai on December 20. Several A-listed B-town stars including, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma were seen being a part of the star-studded event. Everyone out there is quiet aware of the fact that you just can’t stop Ranveer Singh when it comes to ruling the dance floor during any celebration, however, this time it was Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra who stole the limelight from Ranveer Singh.

A series of videos recently surfaced from Nickyanka’s glittering reception where Deepika and Priyanka were seen grooving together to the beats of Pinga from their movie Bajirao Mastani, a film in which they have worked together. It was a kind of dance-off between the two leading ladies of the tinsel town. Here’s take a look:

Didn’t it bring back the memories of Bajirao Mastani? Well, that was not it! The other highlight of the night was undoubtedly Priyanka and Nick. Nick was also seen shaking a leg with Priyanka and her gang on the beats of some of her popular songs, including Desi girl and Gallan Goodiyan among others. The duo was looking perfect dancing together setting the dance floor on fire. Here’s take a look at some of the other exciting videos from the bash:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More