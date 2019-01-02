Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are melting everyone's hearts with their adorable chemistry. As the duo ring in the new year in Switzerland, the duo have shared their kiss of love on social media. While the desi girl shared photos in which they can be seen kissing each other, the American singer has shared a video of the same. Have a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's latest photos and videos from New Year's here-

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been hitting the headlines for their adorable chemistry even before making it official. Post their grand yet intimate wedding ceremonies in Udaipur followed by a starry reception in Mumbai, the duo is spending quality time with their family in Switzerland to ring in New Year. To extend their heartwarming wishes, the desi girl took to her official Instagram account to share a series of photos in which the duo can be seen sharing of the kiss of love amid a huge crowd.

As lights shine upon the duo, the duo look absolutely magical together. Shared just a few hours ago, the photos have already crossed 2 million likes on Instagram and the comment section under the photo has been flooded with appreciation and praises. In a boomerang posted right after it, PeeCee, Joe Jonas’s fiance Sophie Turner, Mama Jonas and PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra can be seen jumping and dancing with joy.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s new year bash here-

On the professional front, Priyanka will soon start shooting for the second schedule of The Sky is Pink co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Shonali Bose and produced by RSVP Movies, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More