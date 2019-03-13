Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Sucker success welcoming Mercedes Maybach to the family, take a look: Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas swayed their fans with Sucker video, a track that marked the coming back of Jonas Brothers together again. No denying to the fact that Priyanka and Nick make one of the most loved couples and one just can't get over the love that the two share with each other.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ adorable PDA isn’t coming to an end anytime soon. The newlyweds barely shy away from showing off their love and it seems they just simply can’t keep their hands off each other. Recently, the duo swayed their fans with Sucker video, a track that marked the coming back of Jonas Brothers again. No denying to the fact that Priyanka and Nick make one of the most loved couples and one just can’t get over the love that the two share with each other.

Well, the couple has recently introduced their fans to a new member in the family and it is a Mercedes Maybach. Taking to her official Instagram account, the global star posted two beautiful pictures with their brand new luxury sedan. This was no doubt the best way to celebrate Nick Jonas’s latest track’s success.

In the pictures posted by Priyanka, Priyanka can be seen all smiling as she stands aside hubby Nick Jonas, Both of them are holding glasses of champagne with their brand new car in the background. Apart from that, Priyanka’s puppy Pooch is also celebrating happiness with both of them. Here’s take a look at the picture:

The picture has already garnered over 1 million likes and Priyanka-Nick fans just can’t stop dropping compliments in the comment section.

The Sucker video featuring Jonas brothers along with PeeCee and her sisters-in-law — Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas — has already broken several charts and was topping on Billboard Hot 100.

Here take a look at the video:

