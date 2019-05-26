Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave no stone unturned to shower love on each other, rather it is award functions, red carpet or in social media clicks, both of them know how to make each other feel special. Today, both of them are celebrating their day as one year back both of them met each other for the first time. Have a look at their adorable pictures:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are among the most cutest couples of the industry who leaves no chance of making their partners feel special. Starting from supporting each other in every thick and thin to accompanying each other in every achievement, the duo is among the most talked about couples of the industry. Rather it is the couple’s red carpet appearance at Met Gala 2019 or at Cannes, both of them give major couple goals to their fans.

Today, both the actors are celebrating their one year love in order to mark the first meeting with each other and have penned down lovable notes with adorable pictures on social media. It seems that the actors love to shower love on each other and does that well with heart-melting captions.

Further, Nick Jonas also revealed the story behind the special day. He revealed that one year back on the same day, he went to watch the Beauty and Beast show at Hollywood Bowl with his friends and one of those friends was Priyanka Chopra, whom he met for the first time. He further shares his emotions saying that he is honoured to be the husband of such a beautiful wife.

Replying to this, Priyanka Chopra also posted some pictures with American singer Mariah Carey. As their anniversary surprise, like a good husband Nick Jonas arranged a meeting of the two which was a sweet gift for his wife, who happens to be a great fan of Mariah.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is busy with the work of UNICEF as she is the ambassador. Though both of them are busy with their different schedules, both of them managed to wish each other and celebrate this day well. Priyanka Chopra is also busy shooting for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. The film is a biographical film directed by Shonali Bose and is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth under the banners RSVP, Roy Kapur and Purple Pebble Pictures.

