Global star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas exchanged vows in a Christian-styled wedding on December 1 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. All their fans who were impatiently waiting for more pictures after the newlyweds dropped photos from their Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies, well, the wait is just over now.

Global star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas exchanged vows in a Christian-styled wedding on December 1 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. All their fans who were impatiently waiting for more pictures after the newlyweds dropped photos from their Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies, well, the wait is just over now. Almost all of the social media platforms are flooded with Piggy Chops and Nick Jonas wedding pictures and you just can’t afford to miss them. Talking about NickYanka’s Christian-styled wedding, well, it was indeed a fairytale wedding.

Priyanka was looking like an angel walking down the aisle and her prince-charming Nick was all teary-eyed. Priyanka was wearing a customised Ralph Lauren gown while Nick was looking dapper in a black tuxedo. The videos and photos that surfaced on several social media platforms brought fans closer to this dreamy wedding and it sounds a bit cliche but the duo is looked made for each other. Here is an assortment of videos and pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christian wedding. Take a look:

The wedding was officiated by Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas. Jonas Brothers were also looking dapper during the entire wedding. Joe, Kevin and Frankie were the best men, while Joe’s fiancee Sophie Turner was seen on Priyanka side. People Magazine has covered the entire wedding and they are the one who has shared the pictures aggressively.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also tied the knot in an Indian style wedding on December 2. The pictures of their traditional Hindu wedding is also doing the rounds on social media. Here are some of the pictures:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More