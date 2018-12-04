Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Delhi reception photos and videos: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Tuesday hosted their first wedding reception which took place at Delhi's Taj Palace. The evening bash was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas close friends and family members and other dignitaries. Take a look at NickYanka's celebration of love through these photos and videos.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Delhi reception photos and videos: One of the most awaited celebrity marriage of the year after Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding took place in two different styles in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on December 1 and 2 in the most royal way which could have been possible. The two got hitched in both Christian and Hindu styles on two separate days, creating an endless bond between the two families. On Tuesday, the couple hosted a mega reception for close friends, family members and other dignitaries. Of those who attended NickYanka’s Delhi reception which took place at Taj Palace hotel were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, businessmen and other renowned people.

Several photos of Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Delhi wedding reception surfaced on the internet and went viral within minutes they hit the social media. A number of photos, videos, showing the elegant couple holding each other’s hand and creating some endless memories went viral on social media including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other photos, video sharing sites, as the couple hosted close ones after their big Jodhpur wedding bash.

In one of the photos, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas are looking at each other in a way which could not be explained in words but one thing which can explain the scene was that it was magical to see the newly married couple falling in love with each.

A number of photos showed Nick Jonas looking cutely into the eyes of his wife Priyanka Chopra in front of the world setting new benchmarks for couple goals while hosting their guests at the venue. Among several dignitaries, one who attended NickYanka’s reception was Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated the newly married couple.

